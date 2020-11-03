OWEGO — Tioga County has lost another resident due to complications from COVID-19, according to a press release from the county.
“Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey and the entire Tioga County Legislature are saddened to report the loss of another life due to COVID-19 related illness. We hope that families find comfort in this time of sorrow,” the press release said.
There have been 33 deaths connected to the virus in the county.
Tioga County has had 721 confirmed cases of the virus, including 55 new cases since Thursday.
There are 242 active cases in the county, which reported 446 recoveries and 619 individuals in mandatory quarantine.
Chemung County added 152 cases of the coronavirus since Thursday. There have now been 2,130 cases in the county since March.
The county reported 161 active cases as of Monday.
There have been 1,951 recoveries, while 44 individuals are currently hospitalized while they battle the virus.
The county has lost 18 residents due to complications from the virus.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, Bradford County added 153 confirmed cases since last Thursday.
The county is now up to 874 confirmed cases, while 66 other cases are considered probable by the State Department of Health.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) leads the county with 185 confirmed cases. That is an increase of 26 from Thursday. There are also six probable cases.
Athens (18810) is up to 84 confirmed cases after adding 30 cases since Thursday. There are also 12 probable cases.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
- Gillett — 48
- Columbia Cross Roads — 46
- Troy — 127
- Towanda — 120
- Canton — 64
- Wyalusing — 35
- Wysox — 17
- Rome — 23
- Milan — 12
- Monroeton — 26
- Ulster — 37
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.