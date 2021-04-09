The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Grant McClain, 19, Laceyville, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Cody Scepaniak of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McClain following investigation of an incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township on June 1, 2020.
Rose Ann Coolbaugh, 54, Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Cody Delfino of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Coolbaugh following investigation of an incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township on July 26, 2020.
Justin Wheeler, 33, Alpine, N.Y., was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of prohibited offensive weapon, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor .
Officer George Nichols of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Wheeler for the offenses occurring on June 14, 2020.
Gordon Drever, 38, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of a person not to possess a firearm-active PFA, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Drever following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Borough on June 5, 2020.
Richard Waugh, 36, of Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 23 months and 29 days, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree-(misdemeanor crime of domestic violence).
Officer Andrew Krise of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Waugh for the offense occurring on May 28, 2020.
Nicholas Hughes, 28, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months, 72 hours to 18 months, fines of $2000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of driving under the influence, drug related,(first offense in 10 years), and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Hughes for the offenses occurring on March 27, 2020.
Trooper Christopher Decatur of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hughes following investigation of an incident that occurred in Standing Stone Township on May 14, 2020.
Richard Larue, 41, of Waverly, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility for 12 months to 24 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Officer Eric Ecker of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Larue for the offenses occurring on September 24, 2020. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Larue for the offenses occurring on November 16, 2020.
Joshua Lenahan-Ehrlich, 29, of Towanda, was sentence to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional facility for 3-1/2 years to 16 years, fines of $4500.00, plus court costs. Lenahan-Ehrlich was resentenced on the offenses. He had been sentenced to state intermediate punishment but failed to comply with the conditions, and SIP was revoked. For the offenses of possession with intent to deliver, a felony offense, and three counts of driving under the influence offenses, all misdemeanors.
Various Pennsylvania State Troopers arrested Lenahan-Ehrlich following investigations of incidents that occurred in various places throughout Bradford County.
Gevonta Nowell, 21, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months, and 12 days to 23 months, plus court costs, restitution of $14,202.50. Nowell had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and Nowell was resentenced for the offenses of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree and criminal conspiracy, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Nowell following investigations of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough on February 17, 2019.
David J. Pedro, 60, of New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 30 months to 9 years, plus court costs. Pedro was resentenced on the offenses. He had been sentenced to state intermediate punishment but failed to comply with the conditions, and SIP was revoked. For the offenses of driving under the influence, (tier3), (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the second degree, receiving stolen property, a felony of the third degree, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Pedro for the offenses occurring on January 2, 2018.
Trooper Brianna Hollenbeck, and Trooper Nathan Smith both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Pedro following investigations of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on September 8, 2017, and October 11, 2020.
