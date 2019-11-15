The art of medicine

SAYRE — A piece of restored history and art was unveiled Thursday at the Guthrie campus in Sayre, as Robert Packer Hospital officials celebrated the 75th anniversary of the hospital’s ownership of a study of the famous painting The Doctor.
Amongst art historians and medical communities, the painting is well known as a masterpiece of Sir Samuel Luke Fildes, an artist who was born in Liverpool in 1844.
The original painting, itself, currently is on display in the Tate Museum in London, England, and is approximately 10 times larger than the painting in RPH.
The piece of art depicts a physician seated next to an ill child in a small, rustic cottage as its helpless parents look on somberly.
Last year, Guthrie brought in art conservator Rebecca Hellen to study the painting and see what would need to be done to restore it from its old, yellowed varnish.
On Thursday, Guthrie CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti and physician scientist Dr. Stephen Trzeciak, author of the book Compassionomics: The Revolutionary Scientific Evidence that Caring Makes a Difference, unveiled the newly restored painting, and both medical experts weighed in on what the work of art meant to them.
“This is an iconic and important piece of art that truly captures the compassion of physicians at the time,” Scopelliti said. “And it certainly goes with Dr. Trzeciak’s idea of compassion in medicine.”
Trzeciak, who has his own copy of The Doctor in his office, said the painting is important to him, personally, as it reminds him of what being a medical professional is all about.
“This painting is very important to the history of medicine, and illustrates that caring truly makes a difference,” he said. “Today’s world is full of distractions, but now we have scientific evidence that genuine compassion is beneficial to patients. And that’s what medicine is all about.”
The painting was gifted to RPH back in 1944 by Allan P. Kirby, and has been used by Guthrie as a focal point to engage its physicians and other providers in discussions surrounding compassion in the medical field, Guthrie officials noted.
“My grandfather ... donated this painting in recognition of Dr. Guthrie, who, in his words, offered love, hope and charity to each of his patients during his tenure,” said President of the F. M. Kirby Foundation S. Dillard Kirby. “Appropriately, the painting itself pays tribute to the intentional, ethical and humanitarian standards of those called to heal others.”
RPH officials added that the painting will soon be on display at the hospital to be seen by both medical staff and the public.
