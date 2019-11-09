WAVERLY — Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt on Tuesday released his police activity report for the month of October for village officials to review.
Last month, officers responded to 442 calls for service — including 29 criminal complaints and 409 non-criminal complaints — and made 14 arrests.
The arrests are broken down as follows:
• Four for an arrest warrant.
• Three for criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Two for possession of a hypodermic instrument.
• One each for aggravated harassment, assault with intent to cause injury, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and escape.
Additionally, officers issued 46 vehicle and traffic violations and assisted 16 other police forces or agencies.
In other department news, Gelatt publicly thanked the Waverly-Barton Fire District and Greater Valley EMS for their assistance with several events that were hosted in the village last month.
“The Village of Waverly hosted many public events during the months of September and October such as a 5K, basketball tournament, Fall Fest, Homecoming and Halloween parades,” he said. “The success of these events is dependent on the help of many organizations and the people who kindly donate their time and effort. Two of the many organizations that helped us tremendously over the last two months are the Waverly-Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley EMS.
“Both organizations provided staff and safety apparatus to ensure that these events could be conducted in a safe and enjoyable manner for our village,” Gelatt continued. “Please always keep in mind that these organizations are mainly staffed with volunteers who come out to assist us quite often on their own time. If you see a firefighter or a member of the EMS community, please give thanks and a friendly wave.”
The police chief also provided an update on the department’s drug collection box located at the station on Ithaca Street.
“Over the last six months, our department has collected 160 pounds of expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceuticals through our prescription collection box,” Gelatt said. “These drugs were transported to an approved DEA incinerator and disposed of free of charge. At this time, we’d like to again remind the public that our station houses a drug collection box which is available to area residents to safely dispose of their unwanted medications.”
The dropbox is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be accessed by speaking at the police clerk at the front desk during business hours or contacting dispatch at 607-565-2213 after hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.