Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Joseph Sindoni, 34, Owego, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for four years to 10 years, and fines of $500.00 for two counts of burglary, a felony of the first degree.
Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sindoni following investigation of incidents that occurred in Ridgebury Township on March 22, 2016.
Randy Howard, 50, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for two months to 18 months, fines of $500.00, restitution of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of eight counts of Aggravated Cruelly to Animals, felonies of the third degree, and four counts of Cruelly to Animals, misdemeanors of the second degree.
Trooper Andrew Hurchick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Howard following investigation of incidents that occurred in Canton Township on December 17, 2019.
Kristy Arnold, 41, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (General Impairment), a misdemeanor.
Officer Cody Welch of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Arnold for the offense occurring on July 4, 2019.
John Palfreyman, 66, Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 23 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Indecent Assault,(child under 13), a felony of the third degree.
Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Palfreyman following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on September 1, 2019.
Michael Watkins, 29, of Waverly, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Officer Tyler Young of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Watkins for the offense occurring on January 30, 2020.
Brian Seeley, 47, of Canton, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $100.00, for the offense of Reckless Endangering of a another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Andrew Hurchick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Seeley following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on November 1, 2019.
Jeffrey Walborn, 23, Troy, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Chief Ralph Dooley of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Walborn for the offense occurring on January 31, 2020.
James R. Wilkinson, 34, Monroeton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Manufacture of Marijuana, a felony.
Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wilkinson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Township on December 7, 2019.
Daren C. Thompson, 28, Covington, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $370.53, for the offenses of simple assault, a misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree.
Officer Michael Northrup of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Thompson for the offenses occurring on November 12, 2019.
Sarah Simpson, 42, Chemung, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor.
Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Simpson for the offense occurring on December 7, 2019.
Carl Reynolds Jr, 52, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration for 55 days to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Reynolds for the offense occurring on February 17, 2010.
Casey Stillman, 26, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four months to 23 months, 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fine of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver, (<2.5grams), (methamphetamine), a felony, and Tampering with Evidence, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Stillman for the offenses occurring on November 25, 2019.
Levi Sutton, 26, Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $876.19, plus court costs. Sutton had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Sutton for the offense on March 11, 2019.
Joshua Jones, 39, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (1st in 10), a misdemeanor.
Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Jones for the offense on September 21, 2019.
Jason Nogar, 39, Athens, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Nogar for the offense on January 3, 2020.
Laura M. McCormack, 56, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.
Troopers Luke Geiger and Brandon Allis of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McCormack following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on August 6, 2019, and North Towanda Township on August 9, 2019.
Donald C. Breese Jr., 40, Blossburg, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility for six months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Invasion of Privacy, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Marcus Watkins of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Breese for the offense occurring on September 5, 2019.
