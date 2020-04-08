Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.