HARRISBURG — In the latest numbers from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Bradford County saw a jump in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases — going from 10 confirmed cases on Monday to 14 cases as of Tuesday afternoon.
There are 1,579 additional cases of COVID-19 since Monday’s update bringing the statewide total to 14,559. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 78 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 240.
Sullivan County remains at one confirmed case, Lycoming County is now reporting 12 cases, Tioga County is reporting 10, Susquehanna County has 11, and Wyoming County has five cases.
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.