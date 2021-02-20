The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office will have extended office hours today, Saturday, February 20 from 8 a.m. until noon. The Sheriff’s Office will be only open to process conceal carry permits.
This opportunity allows those that work during the week and cannot make it to the Sheriff’s Office before closing time to apply for their permit or renew their permit.
