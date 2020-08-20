The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Tioga County increased to 212 on Wednesday, according to a press release from Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
Ten of the cases are active.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 25, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county increased to 177.
Chemung County did not add any new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the total number stayed at 158.
Eleven cases are currently active.
Three COVID-related deaths have been recorded in Chemung County, along with 144 recoveries.
Over 431,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Bradford County remained at 86 for the third straight day.
Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code, where 33 cases are the most in the county. Athens has seen eight positive cases of coronavirus.
There are also five confirmed cases in Ulster.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Over 122,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 7,500 have died due to complications of the virus.
