TOWANDA — In the interest of the safety and security of county employees and the public, and by order of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, the Bradford County Courthouse will be closed until further notice for all non-essential business, county commissioners and leaders announced Thursday.
“The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has issued an order as of (Wednesday) night closing court facilities to the public as of the end of business (Thursday) to at least April 3, except for essential services,” Bradford County President Judge Maureen Beirne said. “This was done to safeguard the health and safety of court personnel, court users and members of the public due to the COVID-19 virus, and as an attempt to mitigate the spread of that virus.”
Beirne explained that examples of essential services include emergency bail review, habeas corpus proceedings, bench warrant proceedings, juvenile emergency hearings, temporary protection from abuse hearings and other proceedings.
Beirne added that the closures also affect all of the Magisterial District Courts in Bradford County.
Examples of the essential services that will carry on in those courts include preliminary arraignments and bail setting, criminal case filings and subsequent processing, preliminary hearings for incarcerated individuals only, issuance of search warrants and emergency protection from abuse petitions.
The administrative order regarding the closures can be found online at www.bradfordcountypa.org, and the Supreme Court order can be found at pacourts.us.
Bradford County Sheriff Clinton J. Walters said security in and around the building will be maintained for safety. Visitors looking to do urgent business will be able to connect with a sheriff’s deputy via an intercom on the front door.
But for other departments such as the assessor’s office, prothonotary’s office, treasurer’s office, register and recorder’s office and others — those offices will be closed for at least for two weeks, said Commissioner Daryl Miller.
Miller encouraged residents to attempt to find whatever resources they might need on the aforementioned Bradford County website, or call the commissioners office at 570-265-1727.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.