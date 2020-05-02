TOWANDA — Bradford County is now accepting letters of interests from Democrats who are interested in finishing the term of Commissioner Ed Bustin, who passed away unexpectedly late last month.
“It is with great sadness that an appointment must be made to fill the position of Bradford County Commissioner that Commissioner Ed Bustin held. Pursuant to Pennsylvania County Code, the vacancy is to be filled by a registered voter of Bradford County of the Democratic party who was registered as such as of November 5, 2019,” a press release from Bradford County President Judge Maureen Beirne said.
Any individual interested in the position of Bradford County Commissioner may provide a letter of interest and a resume to Beirne’s attention on or before Friday, May 8 at noon.
Interested individuals have several options to send in their resume and letter of interest. They can mail the information to Bradford County Courthouse, 301 Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848; send an email to the District Court Administrator at corbinm@bradfordco.org or send a fax to 570-265-1747.
The final option, although it is discouraged, would be to deliver it in person by calling Bradford County Court Administration at 570-265-1747 and making an appointment to deliver the information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.