OWEGO — Out of the 117 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County, 43 people have recovered, according to a press release issued Tuesday.
Several of the recoveries were at Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly, where 19 deaths have occurred.
Two thirds of COVID-19 cases in the county are tied to nursing homes, according to Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
The total death toll related to coronavirus in Tioga County is now 20.
Additionally, 85 people are in mandatory quarantine.
The death toll in Chemung County is now at three people, and there have been 106 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Over half of the cases in Chemung County (74) have resulted in recoveries, and one person is currently hospitalized.
Over 348,000 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 27,000 have died.
Select businesses in New York, including construction, manufacturing and select retail using curbside pickup only are eligible to begin reopening on May 15.
In Pennsylvania, the number of positive cases in Bradford County is now 37 with two deaths, according to the State Department of Health.
Sayre has the most cases in the county, with 16.
The state has seen nearly 58,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and over 3,800 people have died. Bradford County is currently in the “yellow phase” of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan.
