WAVERLY — Plans are being made for the 61st annual Valley Halloween Parade, slated for Saturday, Oct. 26.
This year’s theme is “Disney Halloween.”
“The Valley Halloween Parade is always a big event that is fun for everyone,” said Parade Coordinator David Shaw. “In order to continue that tradition, we will need to have participation from Waverly, Sayre and Athens.”
The parade will form at 9 a.m. and move at 10 a.m. from the intersection of Loader and Broad streets. It will then proceed east along Broad Street, and turn left onto Pennsylvania Avenue, ending at Muldoon Park.
All groups and businesses are welcome to participate.
Applications are currently available in the Waverly, Sayre and Athens High School offices, as well as municipal buildings. Applications must be returned to the Waverly Village Hall by Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Any questions may be directed to Shaw by phone at (607) 565-8641 or email at recreation@villageofwaverly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.