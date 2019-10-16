WAVERLY — Disney is coming to Broad Street this year — and with it are some cherished childhood memories.
The annual Valley Halloween Parade continues its municipal rotation at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 with a march down Broad Street and Pennsylvania Avenue — and this year it will carry a ‘Disney’ theme.
Plans for the parade are being made by the Waverly Recreation Department, according to this year’s parade coordinator Dave Shaw.
“The Valley Halloween Parade is always a big event that is fun for everyone,” he said. “In order to continue that tradition we will need to have participation from Waverly, Sayre and Athens. All groups and businesses are welcome to participate.”
The parade will form at 9 a.m. and move at 10 a.m., noted Shaw. The parade will begin at the intersection of Loder Street and Broad Street. It will then proceed east on Broad Street and turn left onto Pennsylvania Avenue, ending at the Muldoon Park, he added.
Shaw explained that applications to participate in the parade are available in the high school offices of all three Valley high schools and in local municipal buildings. Those looking to be included in the parade must return their applications to Shaw at the village hall at 32 Ithaca St. by Oct. 22.
Questions and more information can be directed to Shaw by email at recreation@villageofwaverly.com or by phone at 607-565-8641.
