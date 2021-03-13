ATHENS — Following a recent presentation by financial advisor Audrey Bear of Piper Sandler, the Athens School Board has made the decision to pursue a refinancing opportunity on a bond from 2017.
Interest rates have changed since two weeks ago when Bear advised the school board of their options on how to save at least 2% on a 2017 bond issue.
She had told the school board that they could either bring in immediate savings, an estimated $284,000 based over the life of the bond by refinancing with taxable bonds, or wait to collect an estimated $686,000 in savings through non-taxable bonds once they reach their call date of Sept. 1, 2022.
“We can call in or refund that 2017 bond issue anytime after that,” Bear told the school board Tuesday.
She related that there had been a very recent jump in municipal bond rates and that tax exempt rates and taxable rates had also moved in the wrong direction.
“Rates are still at historic lows, and it did eat into the savings compared to what I showed you a couple of weeks ago,” Bear said.
The $284,000 in taxable rate savings that she had showed the school board at the end of February has dropped to $39,000.
She advised the school board to wait to refinance taxable rates rather than lock in that lowered current amount.
“I want you to get the paperwork started and give me some feedback of when the savings is x. We want to have a conversation and talk about moving ahead,” she said.
If the school board decided to wait until 2022, they could lock it as soon as 30 days prior to the call date using tax exempt rates.
“If you wait, and interest rates stay exactly where they are today – which the tax exempt rate is at $581,000 right now – next summer, you could have $581,000 in savings,” Bear said.
She noted that taxable savings are subject to current interest rates.
The school board unanimously voted to move forward with the immediate bond resolution as soon as taxable rates become more favorable, as Bear suggested.
Superintendent Craig Stage said that the move to refinance could be in a few days, weeks, or months, depending on when interest rates become low enough again to get the school board savings at least 2%.
