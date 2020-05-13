BURLINGTON BOROUGH — Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Jodie Simons, 36, of Ulster, following a domestic dispute that turned violent in Burlington Borough on April 26.
According to police, state troopers investigating the domestic dispute on the following day learned after speaking with the victims that Simons had intentionally used a 2006 GMC Pickup Truck to smash into the passenger side of another vehicle following an argument.
Two male victims, ages 66 and 41, were inside the vehicle at the time of impact.
Simons was later located at her residence where she was arrested on charges, including assault with a weapon. Simons was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.