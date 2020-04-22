OWEGO — There are now 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County, including 20 recoveries, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.
At least 25 of the confirmed cases are at the Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
Four people in Tioga County have now died due to complications of COVID-19.
There are 72 individuals in mandatory quarantine, and one test is pending results.
The county is also collecting donations of masks, as New Yorkers are now required to wear one if they are in public. They can be donated and picked up at Home Central in Owego during regular business hours.
“These masks will be available for pick up for those who do not yet have a mask and who are unable to make their own,” the press release said.
Chemung County has recorded 78 positive cases of COVID-19, including 37 recoveries.
Most of the Chemung County cases are in the city of Elmira, where there are 17. The town of Southport has the next highest total, with 13.
One person is currently hospitalized, and the death toll remains at one.
Over 256,000 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 19,000 have died.
