Bradford County in Pennsylvania and Tioga County in New York have lost a combined nine residents to complications related to COVID-19 in just the last four days.
In Tioga County lost two more residents since since Thursday to move the death toll to 68.
There have now been 2,631 confirmed cases since March — an increase of 78 in the last four days — while 2,296 individuals have recovered.
The county is reporting 267 active cases and another 268 individuals in mandatory quarantine.
The death toll related to the COVID-19 virus in Bradford County is now up to 73 after adding two deaths over the last four days, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county has added 58 confirmed cases of the virus since Thursday, bringing its total number to 3,462. There are also 598 cases that are considered probable by the Department of Health.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) is now up to 734 confirmed cases after adding 21 over the last four days. There are also 54 probable cases, according to the DOH.
Athens (18810) added 194cases in recent days to bring its total to 460. There are also 47 probable cases.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
Canton — 260 (up 5) with 35 additional cases considered probable.
Columbia Cross Roads — 120 (up 1) with 14 additional cases considered probable.
Gillett — 201 (up 4) with 26 additional cases considered probable.
Milan — 71 (up 1) with nine additional cases considered probable.
Monroeton — 86 (up 2) with 11 additional cases considered probable.
New Albany — 69 (up 5) with 12 additional cases considered probable.
Rome — 107 (up 3) with 11 additional cases considered probable.
Towanda — 419 (up 6) with 66 additional cases considered probable.
Troy — 379 (up 2) with 35 additional cases considered probable.
Ulster — 116 (up 1) with 23 additional cases considered probable.
Wyalusing — 170 (up 2) with 29 additional cases considered probable.
Wysox — 58 (up 1) with seven additional cases considered probable.
Tioga County, Pa. has a few notable numbers as well:
Wellsboro has 607 confirmed cases with 67 probable cases.
Mansfield stands at 269 cases with 23 probable.
Westfield has 148 cases with 20 probable.
Bloosburg has 128 cases with 11 probable.
Tioga has 119 cases with an additional 10 cases considered probable.
