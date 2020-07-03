HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court voted in favor of Gov. Tom Wolf in its decision regarding House Resolution 836, which would have terminated the declaration of emergency in the state.
Wolf argued that the state Constitution mandated that any resolution had to be approved by him.
The General Assembly cited a different part of the Constitution, which said it had the authority to terminate a declaration of emergency without approval from the governor.
The Court voted 4-3 in favor of the governor’s position, with most of the Democrat justices taking that stance.
Justice Kevin Dougherty, who is also a Democrat, joined the Court’s two Republicans in voting in favor of the General Assembly.
“As a body — the Assembly and the House — we are disappointed in that decision,” said Tina Pickett (R), Representative for Pennsylvania’s 110th Lesislative District. “But on the other hand, (we are) maybe not completely surprised by it, based on the make-up of the Court.”
Pickett says she has heard from House and Senate leadership that the next step is an attempt to change the State Constitution.
“Our Constitution is very old,” Pickett said. “We are the original legislative body in the country, and we have never really had to deal with this level and type of declaration before in all that time.”
One Republican proposal states that a governor could declare a state of emergency for a maximum of 30 days. At the end of the 30 days, the House and the Senate would have to agree to extend it.
“When you make a change to the Constitution, the wording has to be voted on during one session time, both in the House and the Senate,” Pickett said.
The current session ends on November 30.
“We still have time to do that if the votes are there,” she added. “But then it has to be voted on again a second time in the next session.”
Should the change be approved by the General Assembly, the people of the state will then vote on it.
The earliest it could appear on the ballot is the 2021 spring primary.
“It would take absolute perfect timing along the way to be able to get on the Spring ballot next year,” Pickett said. “That’s a tight schedule.”
In addition to the governor’s win in the Supreme Court, Wolf also signed an executive order mandating that masks must be worn in all public settings, unless it is outdoors and social distancing is possible.
“I hear a lot from my constituents on both sides of the issue,” Pickett said about people’s opinions on masks.
She said prior to the executive order, businesses were in a tough spot as to whether they would require customers to wear masks or not.
“It was just becoming a very, very difficult position for our businesses to be able to rule on,” she said.
The executive order takes that stress away by requiring it no matter what, unless a person has a medical condition.
“I want their employees to be safe, and I want them to be able to make it economically,” Pickett said. “I want them to have customers. If it takes wearing a mask while you’re in the store, I think it’s a helpful thing to do to keep certain people from being upset about it, and seeing that business keep the doors open.”
