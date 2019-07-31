ELMIRA — U.S. Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning) held a town hall regarding Social Security reform in Elmira on Tuesday, discussing recent proposed legislation in the House of Representatives with attendees.
Reed went into extensive detail into the “LEAP” legislation, a bi-partisan bill headed by Rep. John Larson (D-CT).
“LEAP” is an acronym, which stands for:
- Long-term economic growth by rewarding work, not penalizing it
- Equal treatment for public servants
- Act now to protect future generations’ benefits
- Protect the most vulnerable people through focused reforms
“One of the things we’re trying to promote, especially on the revenue side, there’s long-term economic growth because if you get more people working, if you get the economy to continue to grow at the levels we’re seeing today, that will mean more revenue is coming into the coffers because you will have more paychecks going through the system. And if you recall, social security is based on a payroll tax contribution, that is the primary funding source for social security,” Reed said.
Another potential piece to social security reform is immigration policies and reform.
“If you have potentially immigration reform, that is something that could be a very helpful effort in regards to social security. Because if you have more people coming into the country that are working (and) participating in the workforce, that could lead to more paychecks, which would lead to more economic growth, which would lead to more payroll revenue,” Reed explained.
After detailing “LEAP,” Reed opened the floor for questions and input from the attendees.
One of the questions dealt with the income cap concerning social security.
“I am in favor of the promise of, if you’re putting in you should be able to earn rewards back. The problem is right now, we’re heading into one of the greatest wealth disparities in modern time,” the attendee said. “And we’re looking at the one program that our vulnerable population can depend upon, which would be social security, Medicaid, and Medicare. How would you address equalizing or at least making sure people are paying to their ability and that our most vulnerable populations aren’t going to be left out in the cold?”
“Part of my question also had to deal with the tax reform bill, which I know you are in favor of and voted for. And that tax reform bill really has given the lion’s share to our wealthiest Americans and while at the same time it doesn’t present well to say we’re giving such a great tax benefit to wealthy Americans who should then put it back into our society, but we need to cut our social benefits,” the attendee said.
Reed disagreed with the resident regarding the effect and impact of the newest tax reform bill, stating that the new bill affects everyone across the board, not just the wealthiest Americans.
For the income cap, Reed discussed some reform options that could be possible.
“I think there’s a legitimate opportunity to come to a bipartisan agreement on raising the cap, so now the question is, how high do you go?” Reed said.
Reed then went into some considerations people should think on when discussing the increase or removal of the income cap.
“The cap both applies to the employee and the employer because the employer has to match what the employee puts in. I’m very sensitive to raising the cap and creating a huge tax burden, not only on the individual which is the employee, but the employer whose matching that contribution,” Reed commented.
Another issue to consider, according to Reed, is that payroll taxes are regressive.
“Where the sweet spot may be, to be perfectly honest with you, is a cap in where historically where you look at the numbers and how the experts have tried to fund social security, they try to draw the mark — and they typically will come back if you read the reports — at about 90 percent of the income wages covered by the taxes,” Reed explained.
The “sweet spot” of the income cap on social security would be around $400,000 to $450,000, according to Reed.
“Fundamentally, and there’s common agreement here today, we’ve got to fix (social security). And I think people recognize the problem doesn’t get better with age, it gets much worse,” Reed said. “We have to have an honest conversation across America, what’s it going to take in regards to people living longer, benefit calculation, revenue, maybe the payroll cap (and) to have a discussion about recognizing that.”
