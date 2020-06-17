VAN ETTEN — After 46 years, McAnn’s Restaurant in Van Etten closed its doors for the final time last Friday.
The people of the town held a parade that ran past the bar to celebrate and thank the owners, Bob and Ruth Bowen, for all of the memories.
“It was unbelievable,” Ruth said. “It made me cry.”
Many in the parade also made posters to thank the Bowens.
Some people drove their cars and others rode on motorcycles or UTVs, while one group even rode horses down the street. The Van Etten and Lockwood Fire Departments also drove their trucks along the parade route.
Most of the people in the parade stopped in front of the bar to personally thank the Bowens.
A sizable crowd also pulled into the parking lot of the Van Etten Post Office to watch.
Ruth thanked the community for its support throughout the nearly five decades the bar was open.
“It’s been our pleasure (to serve the community),” she said. “Even with the tragedies. We’ve lived through them as a community, and we’ve taken care of one another.”
Ruth said that she was looking forward to being able to see her grandchildren in Florida more often, now that she has retired.
Bob Bowen was unavailable for comment as immediately after the fanfare was over, he returned to the kitchen to continue cooking take-out orders. He was committed to his patrons all the way through the bar’s final night.
Though McAnn’s is now closed, Ruth said she won’t have much of a reason to miss the people who frequented the bar.
“Our friends are going to come to our house,” she said.
