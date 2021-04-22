ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf praised the leadership and staff at Guthrie for their hard work and effort in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout during a visit to the vaccination clinic on Elmira Street on Wednesday.
“I want to thank you Dr. Scopelliti for everything you have done here at Guthrie, for everything Guthrie has done,” Wolf said after Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti introduced him on Wednesday.
Wolf toured the Guthrie vaccine clinic at the former Kmart before meeting with local media where he talked about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older.
“We are really honored to have Gov. Tom Wolf joining us today. I want to first start by thanking Gov. Wolf for promoting vaccinations. Making a priority of your time and attention, governor, validates our work as healthcare providers,” Scopelliti said in his introduction.
Scopelliti spent some time praising the staff at Guthrie — from those working at the healthcare group’s vaccine sites to the frontline workers like nurses and doctors who were crucial during the height of the pandemic.
“I want to take this opportunity to thank our team here at Guthrie. Obviously, a special thanks to the vaccination staff at this center in Sayre as well as all those who put together the programs to vaccinate our communities. To date, we’ve vaccinated about 40,000 people in the various communities around the areas we serve, including 4,100 of our own employees,” Scopelltii said. “This extraordinary effort is above and beyond their usual work and we are grateful for their dedication and their commitment.”
Scopelliti explained that the nurses at Guthrie often served as surrogate family members to patients during the pandemic.
“(Nurses) serve in many cases as surrogate families for people who were unable to have families near them. While it was certainly correct to restrict family attendance in hospitals, that put the burden on our nurses to serve as those surrogate families as patients, elderly parents, family members went through their illness,” Scopelliti said.
Scopelliti stressed the importance of residents getting the COVID-19 vaccine — but also for leaders like Wolf and others to go out and support the vaccine.
“We need to get everybody vaccinated — and we need everyone with any kind of influence to help us. From the governor, who has the ability to influence literally millions of individuals, to our local leaders, politicians, health care leaders, civic leaders who can influence our communities right down to individuals who can lean on their friends, neighbors and families to convince them to get a vaccine,” Scopelliti said.
“The vaccines are safe. We’ve vaccinated hundreds of millions of people with only rare side effects. The vaccines are effective with greater than 90 percent reduction in infections and if you’re in that small group that gets an infection, it converts a serious illness to a minor illness,” he added.
Wolf acknowledged that some residents aren’t sold on getting the vaccine.
“I think the hesitancy problem extends all around the state. I think one of the things that when we first started, the issue was really supply ... we really weren’t addressing hesitancy. Now, as the supply has increased, we need to do more in that regard,” Wolf said.
Wolf believes getting the vaccine into the hands of local doctors could be key to getting more people vaccinated.
“One thing we are looking at in the state is as the network of providers expands and gets into the hands of pediatricians and family physicians ... I think there’s a small group where it’s just there’s no way (they will get the vaccine), but a lot of the hesitancy is just sort of people sitting on the fence and I think to those folks, the special relationships that they have with pediatricians and family doctors or just another family member (is important),” Wolf said.
The governor also believes making the vaccine easier to get will be key in getting more residents vaccinated.
“I think a big part of it is the relationship (with a family doctor). I think another big part of it is convenience, so the president trying to make sure everybody is within five miles of a vaccine provider is also something that’s going to make a difference. As we get more supply, we can start doing more things like that,” Wolf said.
Wolf called vaccines a “gamechanger.”
“Vaccines are a gamechanger for Pennsylvanians. It really makes a big, big difference,” he said. “It makes it safer for us to go out into the public. It makes it safer for everybody that comes into contact with us, and that’s important. As we want to get back to being with our friends and our family, we want to go out and those are things that really matter.”
“Once you’re vaccinated you can breath a lot easier. Every time another Pennsylvanian gets another dose of the vaccine, again that makes all of us safer,” he added.
The governor said the vaccine rollout is going well in Pennsylvania.
“That’s in large part due to the hospitals and healthcare systems and local vaccine providers who have made this a reality. You guys have been on the frontlines of this war that we’re going through and you’re on the frontlines of the recovery as well,” Wolf told Scopelliti.
“Vaccination sites like this one make it easier for Pennsylvanians who live in rural areas to get the vaccine. That’s an important part of the goal of reaching our vaccine equity, we’ve got to make sure that everybody — Pennsylvania is a very diverse state, a very big state — we’ve got to make sure that everybody gets access to the vaccine.”
Wolf ended his opening remarks by once again thanking Guthrie.
“This is a crucial service. I just want to thank you. I want to thank the staff at Guthrie for doing everything that you’ve done to make this successful and I want to thank all the Pennsylvanians. I want to thank everybody who gets a vaccine, all Americans, especially in Pennsylvania. You are really contributing to that new normal that we want to all get back to,” Wolf said.
