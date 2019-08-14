TOWANDA — The Bradford County Historical Society will host a program titled, “Unusual News of Bradford County, Part II,” scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
There is no admission charge but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, participants are requested to register by calling 570-265-2240 or by email at info@bradfordhistory.com.
Bradford County newspapers of a century ago feature stories of unusual events featuring descriptions that are often humorous and sometimes unbelievable. These stories include strange deaths, weird discoveries, crime, animals, and odd tales about the human body.
While not all of the stories describe events that occurred in Bradford County, they were all published in county newspapers, providing the audience a glimpse into the entertainment that our residents once enjoyed.
The program will be presented by Matthew Carl, manager/curator at the Bradford County Historical Society. He presented part one of this program in a past Friday Night at the Museum season. Part two will feature a new collection of stories.
This program is a part of the 2019 Friday Night at the Museum programming series that is held the third Friday of each month from May through October. Each event is held in the Great Room at the Bradford County Historical Society, located at 109 Pine Street, Towanda, Pa. Refreshments are provided at each program, and the museum is open a half-hour prior to the event.
Other programs scheduled for this season are: September 20 — Coal Mining in Northeastern Pennsylvania: Its History and Methods; October 18 — The Waverly, Sayre, and Athens Traction Company: Bradford County’s Only Trolley System.
The Bradford County Historical Society is a recipient agency of the Bradford County United Way and the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. For more information about the society and its programming schedule, museum or research center, visit www.bradfordhistory.com or check out the society on Facebook or Twitter.
