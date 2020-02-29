Athens students surpass goal for South Sudan project
ATHENS — Lynch-Bustin Elementary School staff got a face full of pie on Friday thanks to the hard work of the school’s fifth-grade class.

The students had been raising money for the construction of water wells in South Sudan via the Iron Giraffe Challenge, which is named after the equipment used to drill water wells in the African country.

While the students had a goal to raise $1,800 for the challenge, they went above and beyond to raise a total of $2,553 — far surpassing last year’s total of $1,200.

A gymnasium full of elementary students on Friday burst into excited applause upon learning of their success, and witnessed a special treat to celebrate.

To commemorate the success of the fundraiser, a couple of select students pied the faces of school staff, including Principal John Toscano.

The fundraising included a school-wide pajama day where the students had to pay $2 to wear their favorites pajamas to school. They have also collected nearly 200 pairs of gently used sneakers that will be sold to a company called “Got Sneakers,” for anywhere between $1 and $3 per pair.

There was also a 50-50 drawing among the teachers as well as a teacher dress down day, plus a penny war.

