Athens students surpass goal for South Sudan project

ATHENS — Lynch-Bustin Elementary School staff got a face full of pie on Friday thanks to the hard work of the school’s fifth-grade class.
The students had been raising money for the construction of water wells in South Sudan via the Iron Giraffe Challenge, which is named after the equipment used to drill water wells in the African country.
While the students had a goal to raise $1,800 for the challenge, they went above and beyond to raise a total of $2,553 — far surpassing last year’s total of $1,200.
A gymnasium full of elementary students on Friday burst into excited applause upon learning of their success, and witnessed a special treat to celebrate.
To commemorate the success of the fundraiser, a couple of select students pied the faces of school staff, including Principal John Toscano.
The fundraising included a school-wide pajama day where the students had to pay $2 to wear their favorites pajamas to school. They have also collected nearly 200 pairs of gently used sneakers that will be sold to a company called “Got Sneakers,” for anywhere between $1 and $3 per pair.
There was also a 50-50 drawing among the teachers as well as a teacher dress down day, plus a penny war.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.