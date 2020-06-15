The Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf are preparing for a court battle that could determine whether or not the state’s declaration of emergency will be terminated.
With bipartisan support, the House and Senate recently passed House Resolution 836, which moves to terminate the declaration of emergency declared by Wolf in March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The General Assembly believes that because the resolution was passed, Wolf must sign an executive order terminating the declaration of emergency.
“(The House) passed it, the Senate passed it. Our interpretation of the Constitutional position is that it in fact terminates the declaration of emergency, that it does not need to go to the governor for his approval or disapproval,” said Tina Pickett, Representative of Pennsylvania’s 110th District.
Wolf believes otherwise, under a section of the Pennsylvania Constitution that states “Every order, resolution or vote ... shall be presented to the Governor and before it shall take effect be approved by him, or being disapproved, shall be repassed by two-thirds of both Houses according to the rules and limitations prescribed in case of a bill.”
One of the reasons Wolf is hesitant to end the declaration of emergency is the loss of federal aid and protections, but Pickett said the federal government has assured that it will still be in place.
“We have assurance from the federal government … that federal funding will not be affected,” she said. “The basis for that is the federal government declared a national declaration of emergency, which in fact umbrellas all of the states.”
A lawsuit filed by the State Senate cites a clause in a March Supreme Court ruling that says the General Assembly has the power to terminate the declaration of emergency without the governor’s approval.
“We’re using that as our case,” Pickett said.
“Because it is a current, important issue to all of Pennsylvania, our belief is that they will act quickly. We’re hoping that there will be a decision next week on that lawsuit,” she added.
Pickett said there are different interpretations of the current status of the resolution, while it is in the court.
“There are certain legal positions that are saying ‘At the moment, because the assembly passed that resolution, the declaration (of emergency) is terminated, and that the governor has the obligation to follow through,” she said.
She said she has received many phone calls on the matter, and has urged people to act cautiously until a ruling is made.
“What I tell (people) is ‘If you want to go with some of the legal rulings that it is terminated at this moment, and you want to act accordingly with your given business, I have to caution you that the court could rule against us,’” Pickett said.
A court ruling that Wolf has the power to veto the resolution will force businesses that open beyond the restrictions previously in place to return to the way things were under the declaration of emergency.
“We think our case is solid,” she said. “But then you never know when you go into a court, and the court might rule against us.”
