ATHENS — Guthrie providers will be on-site offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to guests of Tina Pickett’s 20th annual Senior Expo, according to a press release from Guthrie.
The event is set to take place on Thursday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lynch-Bustin Elementary School in Athens.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one dose COVID vaccination and will not require patients to follow up for a second shot.
“Appointments are not required, however those wishing to receive the shot at this event are encouraged to fill out the consent form found on the following webpage before arrival: NonEmpVaccineConsent.pdf at guthrie.org,” the press release said.
Exhibitors at the Senior Expo will provide information on health care, insurance, nutrition and exercise, financial planning, fraud protection, government services, veterans benefits and more. Refreshments will also be offered.
At 11:30 a.m., Pickett will host a town hall meeting in the school’s cafeteria to discuss her legislative priorities during the current House session and answer questions on state-related matters.
Last year’s expo was canceled due to the health and safety mandates related to COVID-19.
“After putting the expo on hold because of the pandemic, my staff and I are excited to once again be able to welcome friends and neighbors to our 2021 event,” said Pickett. “Our expos are always well attended, and we expect this year to be no different as seniors and their caregivers join us to learn about the various programs and services available to them in our area.”
The school, which is air-conditioned, is located at 253 Pennsylvania Ave. in Athens. From Route 220, take the second Athens Business Exit to Pine Street. Signs will be posted directing participants to school parking. Shuttle service will be provided from the school’s parking lot to the building’s front door.
Anyone with questions about the expo can contact Pickett’s Towanda office at 570-265-3124 or her Sayre office at 570-888-9011.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.