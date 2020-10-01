OWEGO — Tioga County reported its 26th death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a press release from Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
The death is the first in Tioga County since July 29.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this difficult time,” Sauerbrey said in the press release.
Sauerbrey noted in the press release that the county has seen a “significant spike” in COVID cases in the last two weeks.
“Tioga County has seen a significant spike in our numbers in the last week to ten days, and that is because of community spread, not one specific area but in bars, salons, offices, everywhere,” Sauerbrey said. “This is a problem involving the entire community and can be contained by the entire community.”
There have been a total of 270 coronavirus cases in Tioga County, 40 of which are active.
The county has also reported 204 recoveries.
Chemung County added another 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
There are currently 92 active cases in the county, and a total of 431 cases since the pandemic began.
Six Chemung County residents have died due to complications of coronavirus, while three people are currently hospitalized, and 333 people have recovered.
Over 461,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Bradford County increased by two to 153 on Wednesday, according to the state department of health.
The county has also reported 15 probable cases.
Bradford County has been deemed a “Moderate Transmission County.”
Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code (18840), where the 46 cases are the most in the county.
There have also been 10 cases in Athens, 11 in Gillett and eight in Ulster.
In other parts of the county, Canton has seen a total of 24 cases, and Troy has seen eight. Towanda has reported 11 total cases.
The Department of Health redacts the number of cases in Zip Codes reporting less than five cases, and does not report recoveries.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Nearly 154,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 8,100 have died due to complications of the virus.
