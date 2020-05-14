SAYRE — The Sayre Historical Society was recently notified that the organization is the recipient of a $1,500 grant from The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.
“The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania is committed to creating powerful communities through passionate giving. The Foundation was pleased to forward the grant made possible through the generosity of the Murtland Family Fund. The grant is designated for support of programs and operations,” a press release announcing the grant said.
The Sayre Historical Society was founded in 1989 to preserve and disseminate the history of Sayre, Pennsylvania. The all-volunteer organization has about 1,200 visitors a year.
“The society is responsible for raising the necessary funds to operate each year and is most appreciative of generous gifts such as the Murtland Family Fund gift,” the press release said.
The Sayre Historical Society is in the historic old Lehigh Valley Railroad Passenger Station in downtown Sayre. For more information visit the society website or Facebook page.
