SAYRE — The prestigious club that is the Redman Coaches Wall of Fame gained another member on Friday night as the Sayre Area School District honored former basketball coach Richard Schmidt II.
Schmidt was honored during a ceremony at the Sayre Historical Society as part of Homecoming weekend for the school district.
“You see it on TV all the time with big coaches (getting honored) and everything like that, but locally this is great for Sayre and for myself and the other coaches who helped me in the programs,” Schmidt said on Friday.
Schmidt, who was also the first-ever girl swimming coach at Sayre, led the 1973-74 boys basketball team to a 20-1 record. Two years later, the hall of fame coach led the Redskins to the Elite Eight of Pennsylvania — beating the No. 1 team in the state along the way.
Jack Repasky, who was a member of the 1975-76 team, was on hand Friday night to introduce Schmidt.
Schmidt, who was also a health and physical education teacher at Sayre, was quick to praise his former players.
“Everybody liked each other. They played together. They gave the ball to anybody that was open. They took direction. (They were) the best kids anybody could ever have as a coach,” said Schmidt.
The former coach also gave credit to the Sayre community, which he said always supported the Redskins.
“(The community was) behind us 100 percent. It was unbelievable. When you (went) to the games, if you didn’t get there in the JV game, you didn’t get a seat. It was rocking,” said Schmidt.
Schmidt’s plaque on the Redman Wall of Fame will be unveiled at halftime of tonight’s Sayre-Montgomery football game at the Lockhart Street Bowl.
