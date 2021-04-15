Singing with the best: Athens duo qualify for regional, national choirs

ATHENS — It was an incredible year for two Athens singers as Daniel Teeter and Eleanor Carroll both qualified for major singing competitions.
Teeter qualified for the All-National Honors Ensemble Choir and Carroll made the All-Eastern Chorus Women’s Choir and was an alternate for the national chorus.
“They are quite amazing and (it’s) a rare instance we have two students be recognized at the All-Eastern and National level,” Athens High School Principal Corey Mosher said in an email to the Morning Times.
Teeter explained that in order to make nationals he had to take top 10 in the district competition and then place in the top four in regionals to qualify for states. At that point, only the top 20 kids in the nation were selected for the national chorus.
“That was one of the biggest reliefs ever in my whole life,” Teeter said on when he found out he made nationals.
Teeter, who is a Tenor 2, praised the chorus program at Athens and it’s director, Gabriel Wagaman.
“Chorus at Athens is a really nice program. I really enjoy it. Mr. Wagaman gives us a lot of help. He’s doing a very good job as a teacher,” Teeter said.
Carroll was also quick to praise Wagaman and the entire staff at Athens High for supporting chorus.
“It’s really great. The music programs we have here and the whole music department and Mr. Wagaman are all really great — and it’s a really nice thing to have such support in our school from all the staff and the principals and everything put towards our music program for the students,” Carroll said.
Carroll was thrilled to advance to the All-Eastern Chorus, but was disappointed that there wasn’t any in-person competitions.
“It was a little disappointing just because we didn’t get to actually go to any of the festivals which was always — that’s the whole thing — and it’s such a cool experience to meet all these people and especially now that I finally made it to the giant festivals and then I didn’t get to go,” said Carroll, who is an Alto 1. “But it was still really nice to at least have something, at least have an online thing and still have a concert that we can look back on. It was better than nothing.”
Teeter echoed that sentiment.
“It was different, especially since it was virtual, but it was definitely fun. It was definitely a good time,” Teeter said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
For reference, Nationals and All Easterns are like the Superbowls of the choral world - a gigantically huge accomplishment! Ellie and Daniel are amazingly talented individuals!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.