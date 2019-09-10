BARTON — The Barton Town Board on Monday agreed to proceed with the railroad crossing replacement project, accepting a plan for a locked emergency access road.
One resident noted the issue has been ongoing for five years — 18 meetings where the issue was discussed with no resolution.
A New York State Department of Transportation representative from the Binghamton office, Lance Lee, was in attendance to discuss the issue.
“We have had several more meetings very recently,” he said, referencing DOT Albany and Norfolk Southern Railroad.
“I really think we can get some closure here,” said Lee. “Everyone’s in agreement about the two crossings in question, with the steep slopes coming in and out of them.”
Lee noted the long-standing discussion regarding the emergency access through the town highway department facility.
The current plan is still to close those two crossings and build a new crossing by Max Dickson Lane, with locked access to an emergency crossing through the highway garage area.
“The new crossing would have to be put in before the other two would be taken out,” said Supervisor Dick Cary. “That’s originally what we had in mind — emergency access with a key.”
“But, people living in those areas didn’t really want that,” he continued. “They wanted to be able to go out any time that they wanted to. But, that’s the one problem you have, is that there’s times that the trains are there for longer than five minutes.”
The cost at one point, as of 2017 estimates, were $405,000 for new automatic flashing lights and crossing gates, a DOT expense; $60,000 for the crossing surface, a Norfolk Southern expense; $200,000 realignment of the road and approachwork, a town expense.
Lee noted that Norfolk Southern was going to kick in an additional $110,000 as an incentive to complete the project.
“That is not unusual, most of our projects are 80/20,” Lee said.
At one point, it was noted that one major safety concern with the railroad is the duration that trains sit on the tracks, and while law restricts stationary time to five minutes, Lee said such violations should be reported.
