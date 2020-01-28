OWEGO — Tioga County has recently announced a series of drop-off locations for people looking to get rid of used batteries.
The news comes shortly after a massive fire at the Taylor Garbage recycling facility in Apalachin, which is believed to have been started by a cell phone battery that was tossed in with recyclable materials.
Fire officials did not pinpoint a specific cause of the fire, but similar fires have been reported throughout the country with batteries being the cause.
Locally, Tioga County Sustainability Manager Ellen Pratt has said that alkaline and rechargeable batteries — AAA, A, C, D, 9 volt and N-Cad, Ni-Mh, Li-Ion Pb, cell phones — can be dropped off at the Taylor Garbage Transfer Station at 352 Glen Mary Dr. in Owego.
They can also be dropped off at Valu Home Center, 1149 state Route 17C in Owego; Home Central at 151 Central Ave. in Owego; and Home Depot or Lowe’s in Johnson City and Vestal, respectively.
County officials note that batteries should be kept dry, and the ends should be taped. If batteries are leaking or corroded, they should be placed in individual plastic bags before being put in the drop-off containers.
