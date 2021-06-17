WAVERLY — During his report at the Waverly school board meeting, board president Parvin Mensch presented outgoing board member Donald Madison with a plaque in recognition of his years of service and commitment to Waverly’s board of education.
“Good luck with your retirement,” Mensch said to Madison. “It’s been an honor.”
The board will hold its reorganization meeting on Thursday, July 8 at 6 p.m.
In new business, discussion turned to that of the American Rescue Plan funds that the school will be receiving from the federal government.
“There’s a lot of money out there,” said Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles, who noted the many “earmarks” that designate how the funds can and cannot be used.
He explained that the school’s current plan is to use some of the money to pay salaries already in the budget, which would allow more of the regular budget to be saved “for a rainy day.”
“There’s only certain things we can spend it on,” said Knolles, who turned opened the floor for Business Administrator Kathy Rote to explain in more detail.
Rote said that in addition to covering learning loss — providing resources and services to help students recover from the negative effects of the pandemic — the funds can be used to purchase air filter replacements, personal protective equipment or hand sanitizer.
“We just got a big donation of hand sanitizer, so we won’t need to buy that,” said Rote, “(but) the price of gloves has really risen so we’ll probably get some of the gloves for the nurses office and the schools in general.”
While the funding is dispersed over the next three years, Rote explained that there is a minimum amount the school will be required to spend each year.
“We aren’t quite sure of the yet because it depends on if they keep the (deadline) September of ‘24 that we have to spend it by or if they extend it to the following June,” said Rote.
Waverly has submitted the first part of their spending plan and started on the second, but Rote said they will have to redo the first again.
“Today we got a memo that they’re extending (the deadline) from June 15 to June 30 because they’re going to redo the allocations,” said Rote. “We don’t know exactly what that means, but within the next couple weeks we’ll be amending the first part of that plan that we’ve done.”
Knolles reiterated the school’s goal of helping Waverly students recover their learning loss while also saving extra funds for the future.
“We’re a school, right? How do you help kids get better?” Knolles asked. “You hire people to help kids get better.”
Knolles explained that by using these funds to purchase items rather than spend money from the general budget they can have more funds for salaries.
“Filters are great, and we’ll stockpile a lot of those things that we can get cause that’s money that we don’t have to spend on that later on,” said Knolles. “That’s money that we won’t have to put in those lines in the next couple years and we can use it to pay our salaries for our people.”
Knolles hopes that by managing the money in a smart and strategic way the school might extend the length of time that they have the extra resources and services.
“Instead of paying for these (learning loss) people for three years, pay for them for six years,” said Knolles. “Maybe (in) six years the whole thing looks different.”
To further complicate the matter, Rote explained that the requirements for the funding dictate that the school spends “a certain amount on after school activities, a certain amount on summer school activities, and a certain amount on learning loss.”
Knolles noted that the American Rescue Plan has continued to evolve and raise questions from the school administration along the way.
“There’s a lot of little things as they’re coming through,” said Knolles. “It’s a good program but it’s freaked us out a little bit too.”
Knolles finished by saying that the extra money is a good problem to have and warned the board of education that they’ll continue to hear about it for the next few years.
