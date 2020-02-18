ALBANY — A piece of Senate legislation proposes banning hunting competitions in New York State.
In particular, the bill would amend environmental conservation law to make illegal any contests, competitions, tournaments and derbies with the intent to take wildlife for prize or entertainment.
It does not include fish.
Senate documents states that the contests are “inhumane and provide incentive to killing
animals for glory, prizes or titles.”
“In many cases, these competitions are conducted in a party-like atmosphere and are more like slaughters or massacres and are unsportsmanlike,” Senate documents said. “These competitions would be considered cruel, by a typical hunter and promote excessive and unnecessary killing of wild-life.”
Violators of the law would be found guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment, fine or both.
The bill has been struck down in the last eight legislative sessions.
This year, the bill is sponsored by Sen. Monica Martinez, D-Long Island. It has four co-sponsors: Joseph P. Addabbo Jr., D-Brooklyn; Alessandra Biaggi, D-Bronx; Brad Hoylman, D-Manhattan; and Jose Serrano, D-Harlem.
A citizen comment on the legislation noted that the bill has been “languishing in a variety of forms” for years, and added that “We demand that the gambling aspect of of this type of ‘hunting’ be removed. No wildlife killing contests in N.Y. state for prizes, whether for personal financial gain or fundraising.”
The person likened the contests to bounty hunting.
In opposition, another citizen pointed out that “without the control of these predators, many other species have and will have a decline in their populations. In my area of the state, the coyote is overpopulated and needs to be lowered and until limits are set. I will take every single one I have the chance to as it is my legal right to do so.”
