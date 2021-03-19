The Bradford County Housing Authority recently completed a series of “Rent Rebate Workshops” for its tenants residing in Public Housing.
“In years past, AARP has done a tremendous job working with our tenants to ensure their Rent Rebate forms have been completed in their entirety and submitted in a timely manner,” said Housing Authority Executive Director, Sean Sember. “AARP volunteers have traditionally visited our buildings throughout the winter months but because of COVID-19 safety concerns, those volunteers were unable to do so this year.”
The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The maximum rebate allowable is $650.00 and during these trying times, renters want to make certain they take advantage of the program.
Enter the Authority’s “Rent Rebate Task Force” who, throughout this past February, provided rebate assistance to tenants residing in Authority sites in Troy, Athens, Sayre, Wyalusing, Towanda, and Canton. At each location, tenants were met with individually while abiding by all necessary COVID-19 safety precautions.
“We made sure to stay at least six feet apart, everyone wore masks, we wore gloves and went so far as to not even reuse pens,” said the Authority’s Resident Services Program Manager, Crystal Barnard. “We continuously wiped things down and did all we could to assure everyone felt safe during the process. Our tenants were extremely cooperative and just happy to have the help.”
Over 160 tenants participated in the workshops, many of whom stated they were relieved they did not have to leave their buildings to seek out help in completing the required paperwork.
“It helps a lot because transportation is an issue. I have a motorized bike but I can’t use it now with the cold and snow. It’s a great benefit,” Keystone Manor tenant, Dale Taylor, explained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.