SAYRE — Tuesday’s primary election in Sayre didn’t feature any contested races when it came to the borough.
Incumbent Mayor Henry Farley will keep his post after receiving 270 votes in the Democratic primary. There were no Republican candidates, but there were 66 write-in votes.
On the borough council, Republicans James Daly and Jessie DeKar earned 230 and 216 votes, respectively. There were 31 write-in votes.
Democrat Gabriel Felt earned the vote of 261 residents. There were also 31 write-in votes.
With three spots available, Daly, DeKar and Felt will all be seated on the board in the fall unless there is a write-in candidate that pulls off an upset.
Republican Amy Murrelle will remain as the borough’s tax collector after receiving 309 votes. There were no Democrats on the ballot and minimal write-in votes.
Arthur E. VanRiper won the race for Ward 2 constable with 137 votes. There were no Democrats on the ballot.
Republican Virginia Malone earned 29 votes for Ward 3 judge of elections and Julianne C. Wright receieved 12 votes in the Democratic primary for Ward 5 judge of elections. Julie A. Kowalewicz earned 14 votes in the Democratic primary for Ward 5 inspector of elections.
