Student learning loss, continued COVID-19 mitigation efforts and state testing were spotlighted during a virtual media briefing hosted by members of Governor Tom Wolf’s administration on Wednesday.
Opening the meeting, Pennsylvania Department of Education Acting Secretary Noe Ortega nodded to the Wolf Administration’s recent updates to recommendations made for school districts in continuing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic including changes to the state’s school closure matrix and physical distancing requirements and commended districts for their efforts in navigating the pandemic while urging them to continue fighting to limit the spread of the virus.
“I’m incredibly proud of our schools, our school leaders, for the work that they do each and every day to serve and support their school communities. They’ve been making history for the part year and undoubtedly will continue to do so,” Ortega said. “While we have come a long way we must stay laser focused as we continue to move forward together. We’re certainly not out of the woods yet, but we’re very close.”
Ortega also acknowledged the Commonwealth’s special initiative to vaccinate school employees, calling it a “heroic effort (from) all involved.”
In a question and answer portion of the briefing, conversation quickly moved to how the administration recommends districts combat the loss of learning and academic growth that is expected in students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ortega explained that the Commonwealth has been urging school districts to be monitoring students to identify not only academic gaps but also social and emotional needs that have been created or heightened due to the pandemic and “put systems in place to differentiate and provide different levels of instruction for students based on the areas where they’re finding students may have gaps as well as areas that they may benefit from acceleration.”
“It’s really about identifying needs and putting extra supports in place to address those needs,” Ortega commented.
Ortega commended educators for finding innovative ways to teach students throughout the pandemic and encouraged them to “continue to expand those skillsets” for the rest of this year and into next school year.
Ortega highlighted that 20% of the most recent COVID-19 relief bill that dedicated multiple billion dollars to Pennsylvania schools is required to be dedicated to helping make up for pandemic-related learning loss including paying for teacher training and that additional funding is being made available for summer learning and extended day programs extending over the next three years.
Wolf Administration representatives were also asked for their thoughts about state testings, which is still required to be administered to Pennsylvania students this year.
Ortega stated that most of the guidance for state testing is being handed down from the United States Department of Education, and that federal recommendations still require the tests to be given, but have shifted to remove many of the “high stakes aspects” of the exams.
Tests, including the PSSA and Keystone exams, are instead being utilized to help school officials assess student’s current levels of knowledge, show improvement through the end of the school year and provide them with adequate instruction, according to administration officials.
Department of Education Deputy Secretary Matt Stem stated that while the PSSA and Keystone exams are still required, the goal of government officials has been to allow school districts to be “flexible” in administering them, including allowing them to administer the test in small groups and lengthening the timeframe of administering the tests to allow them to be given into September.
Stem reiterated that officials intend to use the results of the standardized tests in “appropriate and meaningful” ways including determining the impacts of the pandemic on many aspects of students lives.
Department of Health COVID-19 Response Director Dr. Wendy Braund stressed the importance of continuing COVID-19 mitigation measures, even as the state begins to loosen restrictions, when asked if officials have concerns that the state is loosening restrictions too soon.
Braund stated that the Wolf administration is committed to seeing students return to schools in person, but that mitigation efforts, including “rigorous mask wearing,” sanitation, ventilation, at home symptom screening and handwashing is as important as ever as Pennsylvania has seen a rising in positive cases of COVID-19 and COVID-19 variants across the Commonwealth that officials have only recently seen plateau.
Braund also stated that the best opportunity to stop the spread of COVID-19 is for Pennsylvanians to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
Braund said the state has a “laser focus” on vaccinating individuals throughout the Commonwealth and that the administration is hopeful to have a vaccination available to teenagers ages 16 and older this fall.
Looking to the future, Ortega announced that officials are “continuously taking assessment” of strategies to allow school to remain open safely and that the Commonwealth will be issuing guidance on how school districts should safely handle spring events like prom and graduation in coming weeks.
Ortega added that the administration will be announcing more changes to state issued guidance for school districts in counties that have moderate or substantial level of COVID-19 transmission next week.
