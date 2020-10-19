DUI
Craig Dauberman, 47, of Athens, was charged with a misdemeanor for a DUI, alcohol: impaired ability-first offense, failure to display registration and use turn signals.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a trooper pulled Dauberman’s motorcycle over on North Main Street at 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 18. He said that he had a few drinks while working on the bike earlier, and that he had taken it for a ride to see if the problems were fixed.
The trooper said that Dauberman failed sobriety tests and refused a breathalyzer and blood draw.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 13.
DUI
Lyle Hottle, 43, of Sayre, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: impaired ability-controlled substance-2nd offense, careless driving, operating a vehicle unequipped with an ignition interlock system, and driving with a suspended license with a schedule 1 drug in his system.
Sayre Borough Police Department said that a trooper recognized Hottle’s car as he drove by on a routine patrol at 12:56 p.m. on Aug. 4. The trooper noted that the car was known to require an ignition interlock, and that his license had been suspended for a previous DUI and non-compliance.
The trooper noted that Hottle appeared nervous at the traffic stop and said that he didn’t know why he didn’t have an interlock ignition for his car.
After he failed sobriety tests, the trooper took Hottle into custody and began to search his car. Soon into the search, Hottle told the trooper that he had needles in his right front pocket. When the trooper pulled 3 used hypodermic needles out of that pocket, he checked the remainder of his person and the car. In total, the trooper recovered 4.8 grams of methamphetamine in Hottle’s possession. He also found baggies and other tools intended for the methamphetamine, along with a THC pen and cartridge and a Pennsylvania medical marijuana card.
He is currently being held at the Bradford County Prison. A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 27.
