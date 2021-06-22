NICHOLS — A Rome, Pennsylvania man was found in the Town of Nichols on Saturday and pronounced dead on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.
“On Saturday, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a shooting in the Town of Nichols on Waite Road near the intersection of Lynch Road,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
According to the press release, deputies and New York State Troopers arrived on scene and found a man, later identified as 29-year-old Cody J. Wagner of Rome, Pa., in the roadway with a gunshot to his upper abdomen.
“Responding police and Emergency Medical Services were unable to resuscitate Wagner and he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the press release said.
An investigation by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is still ongoing, but “indicates that Wagner had unlawfully entered the house located on Waite Road in Nichols and was confronted by a caretaker of the property who was armed with a shotgun.”
“The caretaker attempted to escort Wagner to a nearby residence to call 911,” the press release said. “Prior to them getting to a location where 911 could be called, Wagner was able to get a revolver out of the vehicle he had driven and pointed it at the caretaker.”
According to police, the caretaker then fired the shotgun once, striking Wagner in the upper abdomen. The caretaker then immediately went to a location where he was able to call 911.
The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Nichols Fire Department, Greater Valley EMS and Tioga County District Attorney Kirk Martin.
“There are no charges against the shooter at this time,” the press release said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.