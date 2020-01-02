The mission of the Athens Area School District, in collaboration with family and community, is to ensure educational excellence by preparing students with the skills necessary to become life-long learners and responsible members of society.
We recognize that without our wonderful support staff we would never be able to meet the needs of our students and our organization. The work, time and effort that they put in are a huge part of our success. Our support staff go above and beyond, without expecting recognition or accolades, to ensure that every child is learning and growing. I want to take the time to introduce Heather Hanson, an integral part of our school district.
Heather has been with us for the last three years. Prior to coming to AASD, Heather spent her collegiate days studying and playing volleyball at the University of North Dakota where she earned a BA in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations. She was also very active volunteering with the Special Olympics in North Dakota. Ms. Hanson worked a couple of places in the community before finally joining us as part of our Wildcat Family and we could not be happier to have her!
What inspired you to work with children?
I always had great coaches, mentors, teachers, role models in my life. The great role models I had growing up helped me believe in myself and achieve goals I didn’t think were possible. I want to be one of those people for another kid so they can see just how incredible they are.
How did you come to work in AASD and how long have you been here?
I started working as a building based substitute in 2017 for Source for Teachers and in 2018 had the opportunity to work for AASD as a personal care aide and have been here ever since.
What are 3 things that every support staff person should know?
1. You are appreciated
2. Excitement and enthusiasm is contagious
3. Participate with the kids, let them see you have fun.
What has been your favorite experience with students in your current role?
The random dance offs and tom foolery that can take place in the classroom. We have a ton of fun and the kids work extremely hard everyday to successfully complete their assignments. I get to hear, ‘Oh Ms. Hanson,’ at least once a day as I try to make a clever joke, or make a kid laugh. My jokes may not be that great but I can usually get a smile out of the kids.
What is the most rewarding and challenging part of your job?
I get to witness young adults perform acts of kindness for one another and be so impressed by how kind and encouraging kids can be. I get to tell kids from the bottom of my heart how awesome they are, how much they amaze and inspire me everyday and I get to give out at least 30 high fives a day. Challenging part of my job is when you see someone upset and can’t fix it.
Are there any ways outside of your job duties that you contribute to AASD?
I am the Head Volleyball Coach at AASD and am starting my first year as an assistant coach to the Bocce Ball team.
As the volleyball coach I have had the pleasure of witnessing a great change in student support for the volleyball team. Big shout out to all those wonderful students!
What is your favorite quote or do you have a motto that inspires you for working with children?
“Without change there is no change.” It is such a simple saying but it has had a profound effect on my growth as a human.
“Every person that you meet knows something you don’t, learn from them”
“Humility is not thinking less of yourself, its thinking of yourself less.” C.S. Lewis
Why do you believe Athens Area School District is a wonderful place to work and an excellent place for students to learn?
There are so many opportunities for students at AASD. If you are serious about a dream, I truly believe the faculty and admin at AASD will help it become reality. That’s why it is a wonderful place to work and excellent place for students to learn.
Mr. Mosher, AAHS Principal, shared with us some insight regarding how valuable Ms. Heather Hanson is to our district. He shared:
“Heather is an integral part of our high school. She goes above and beyond on a daily basis and is a positive role model for all of our students. She goes out of her way to make everyone feel encouraged and good about himself or herself. She is always willing to pick up extra duties or responsibilities and is determined to help make AAHS the best high school we can be. Heather brings passion and energy to the workplace every day, whether it is giving a student a hug or giving someone a high five on the way down the hallway. She has a great heart and is always compassionate with colleagues and our students.”
We sincerely thank Ms. Heather Hanson for the time and effort she places on ensuring all students have the opportunity for growth and success. With dedicated staff members, such as Ms. Hanson, we are able to meet our district vision and mission. As we continue to Build Foundations for Future Success, we are lucky to have such a dedicated support staff member and colleague like Heather in our Wildcat family. I look forward to spotlighting more wonderful faculty and staff in the Athens Area School District as the year progresses.
