WAVERLY — Big shoes will be filled by a familiar face in the Waverly Code Enforcement Office moving forward, as part-time village Code Enforcer Chris Robinson was officially appointed to take over for Bob Chisari, who recently submitted his letter of resignation to the board with the intent to retire, Mayor Patrick Ayres announced Tuesday.

“I will always be thankful for having the opportunity to work with great staff and departments who work hard to make Waverly a better place,” Chisari stated in his letter to the board.

The announcement comes as the village continues its push to address code enforcement issues throughout the municipality amidst complaints from residents and the growing blight of “zombie” or abandoned properties.

“We should really thank Bob for his service as the code enforcement officer,” Ayres said. “I did speak with him about it, and I know it was a tough decision for him.”

Subsequently, the board appointed Robinson, who was already splitting duties with Chisari in the position, as the full-time code enforcement officer.

Robinson also works part-time as the code enforcer for other local municipalities such as Ashland, Chemung and Barton.

