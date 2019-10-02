SAYRE — A Sayre man is facing multiple charges of child pornography following a Pennsylvania State Police investigation that led to the man’s arrest on Tuesday.
Specifically, according to state police, Jared Thomas Hooper, 25, was charged with 10 grade-two felony counts of sexual abuse of children — possession of child pornography.
Police said the investigation began in January when troopers were notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received 14 reports concerning three images of suspected child pornography that had been viewed or downloaded by a computer with an IP address that was traced to Sayre.
Through further investigation, it was determined that the physical address belonged to a North Lehigh Avenue residence where Hooper was living.
Tuesday morning, troopers executed a search warrant on Hooper’s residence, and numerous items of digital evidence of depicting child pornography.
In an interview with police, Hooper related that he believed that he is addicted to pornography, and has viewed pornography involving children for approximately three years.
Hooper was sent to the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley is scheduled for Oct. 15.
