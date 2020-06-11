Lynch Little Library ready to go thanks to two Athens students
Lynch-Bustin Elementary School students Quinn and Audrey Riddle created the Lynch Little Library for kids to enjoy this summer.

 Photo Provided

ATHENS — Local children will be able to grab some books this summer thanks to a project recently completed by a pair of Lynch-Bustin Elementary students.

Quinn and Audrey Riddle created the Lynch Little Library in order to help kids in the area keep up with their reading this summer, according to Lynch-Bustin Principal John Toscano.

“It’s basically a big cabinet that we are going to put free books into for kids in the community. They can come and take a book, or people can come and put books in for people to use. We’re hoping that’s going to get some good use over the summer,” Toscano said.

Toscano was thrilled to be able to offer the library to area children this summer.

“I’m super thankful to them, and we’re excited to get that up and going. I wanted the public to know so kids could start using those books,” Toscano said.

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

