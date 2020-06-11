Lynch Little Library ready to go thanks to two Athens students

ATHENS — Local children will be able to grab some books this summer thanks to a project recently completed by a pair of Lynch-Bustin Elementary students.
Quinn and Audrey Riddle created the Lynch Little Library in order to help kids in the area keep up with their reading this summer, according to Lynch-Bustin Principal John Toscano.
“It’s basically a big cabinet that we are going to put free books into for kids in the community. They can come and take a book, or people can come and put books in for people to use. We’re hoping that’s going to get some good use over the summer,” Toscano said.
Toscano was thrilled to be able to offer the library to area children this summer.
“I’m super thankful to them, and we’re excited to get that up and going. I wanted the public to know so kids could start using those books,” Toscano said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.