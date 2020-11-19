SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Smithfield residents will see no increase in taxes next year, according to Smithfield Township’s 2021 preliminary budget.
A 2021 preliminary budget approved by Smithfield Township Supervisors on Nov. 3 shows that the Smithfield Township general purpose tax rate will continue at 3 mills and the fire protection tax rate will stay at 1.30 mills for the next year.
Smithfield Township has not raised taxes for “several years,” according to Smithfield Township Secretary Haley Robson.
Revenue reflected in the 2021 Smithfield Township budget totals $1,515,683 from an annual revenue of $745,683 and $770,000 cash on hand.
The budget shows that the largest avenues in which Smithfield receives revenue include intergovernmental revenue which brings in $372,871, taxes, which account for $227,110 and charges for services that garner $120,352.
Smithfield’s expenses for 2021 balance at $1,515,683 with $1,048,077 being used for expenditures and $467,605 being allotted to unappropriated fund equity.
Smithfield Township’s 2021 preliminary budget shows the township’s largest expenses as being highways, roads and streets at $506,883, general government at $297,025 and public works and sanitation at $107,842.
