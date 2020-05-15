BARTON — The Town of Barton offices will once again be open to the public starting on Monday, May 18.
The town will enforce the following rules once the offices reopen:
- Residents MUST wear a mask at all times while in our facility.
- A sanitizing station will be placed inside the front door for public use.
- Ensure a 6-foot distance at all times.
- ONE customer maximum in the lobby and ONE customer maximum in the Assessor’s Office. If lobby is occupied, please wait outside until they depart. At that time, the next person in line may enter the facility.
“(We) will be disinfecting our offices in the beginning and end of each day as well as throughout the day on frequently touched areas,” a press release said.
To help slow the spread of COVID, the public may continue to mail in your payments/documents or put in drop box outside of main door.
Town of Barton Attn: NAME OF OFFICE 304 State Route 17c, Waverly, NY 14892
Residents can remain up-to-date with information and services from the town at www.TownofBarton.org as well as on the digital sign in front of the town offices.
