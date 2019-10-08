ATHENS — A 62-year-old Athens man is in Bradford County Jail following an intoxicated domestic dispute and probation violation.
According to township police, Jonathan Wayne Truesdale has been charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment.
Officers were contacted on Saturday, Oct. 5, by a witness that stated Truesdale had threatened an individual with a knife, police said.
Police said the witness of the incident said Truesdale had been drinking wine, knocked over a table and fell in the kitchen while he was in an intoxicated state.
The victim recalled Truesdale having said “you want me to cut your throat or cut your heart out,” while holding what appeared to be a knife, police said.
Truesdale left the premises in his vehicle, but returned by the time officers responded to the scene, police said.
Police records show Truesdale denied being drunk, but a preliminary breath test resulted in a 0.14 percent alcohol reading.
Police noted Truesdale is on probation through Bradford County, and a retainer was placed on him.
Truesdale was jailed in lieu of $85,000 bail by Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox, and will answer to the above charges before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 15.
