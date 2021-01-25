Drug crime
Kelly Arlene Brown, 41, of New Albany, was charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and the possession of a controlled substance without registration and Henry Clay Adams, 21, of Monroeton, was charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 8:54 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2020, a trooper pulled over a red Dodge Ram pickup truck in North Towanda township once he ran the plates and saw that the vehicle had been suspended.
The criminal complaint reads that the driver, Adams, did not immediately pull over and that he took several seconds to come to a complete stop on the shoulder of Route 6 in the area of Tomahawk Road.
When speaking with Adams, the trooper noted that he appeared nervous and asked him to step out of the vehicle. The trooper observed that when Adams stepped out, it was clear that he and the passenger, Brown, were trying to hide something.
A corporal, also on duty with the trooper, located a clear plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine on the floor when the trooper was walking Adams to the back of the car.
After a probable cause search, they found a pink clear baggie with suspected methamphetamine residue on the passenger side of the vehicle.
Adams admitted that he didn’t have proper insurance for the car and that he was in possession of a silver smoking pipe which he used to smoke marijuana. The trooper then located the smoking pipe with suspected marijuana residue from a cup holder inside the car.
Brown then stated that both baggies containing suspected methamphetamine and methamphetamine residue belonged to her, as well as a clear glass smoking pipe.
All of the paraphernalia was seized and placed into evidence at the PSP Towanda barracks.
Brown’s preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Feb. 17 while Adams’s is set for 10:15 a.m.
Assault, damage to property
Mark Kevin Schultz, 51, of Towanda, was charged with simple assault, harassment– subject other to physical contact and criminal mischief– damage to property.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2020, a trooper was dispatched to a Main Street residence in the borough in response to a fight that had occurred.
The trooper met the victim at the scene, who then informed him that Schultz had knocked on their door earlier and asked the whereabouts of a certain person.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim reported that they informed Schultz that the person he was talking about didn’t live there. When the victim advised him to leave, Schultz became aggressive and still refused to leave when the victim asked a second time.
The victim stated that Schultz then punched them in the face and continued to strike them. The two punched and shoved each other until the victim could get away from Schultz.
Court documents show that when Schultz left, he damaged the hand rail on the staircase and split it in half out of anger, causing the hinges to come off of the wall.
The trooper observed that Schultz had dropped his wallet and cell phone near the residence.
The trooper then traveled with an officer to Schultz’s residence and knocked on the door multiple times and no one answered.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 17.
DUI
Mark Francis Stefanik, 50, of Milan, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI– unsafe driving, driving with a BAC of .16% or greater, and simple violations for careless driving and following too closely.
Pennsylvania State police in Towanda said that at about 7:16 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2020, a trooper pulled over a blue Chrysler Sebring convertible on Route 220 in Athens Township for following the car in front of it too closely.
The vehicle took an extended time to pull over, according to the criminal complaint.
Once the trooper made contact with Stefanik, he took note of a strong smell of alcohol coming from the car as well as an unopened 12-pack of Miller Light on the passenger seat and several empty alcoholic beverages behind the backseat headrest.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that Stefanik’s eyes appeared glassy and bloodshot and his voice was slurred.
When the trooper asked him how much he had to drink that night, Stefanik first said that he hadn’t had anything to drink and then claimed that he had one beer. The criminal complaint reads that the trooper also noted a smell of alcohol coming from Stefanik’s person.
After failing sobriety tests, Stefanik was placed into custody and taken to PSP Towanda where he consented for a legal blood draw.
The results came back on Dec. 16, 2020 and indicated that Stefanik had a BAC of .194% at the time of the draw.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Feb. 26.
High-speed chase
Kody Avery Lantz, 19, of Barton, was charged with the schedule 3 felony for fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana– a small amount for personal use, and the simple violations for exceeding max speed limit establishment by 53 MPH, disregarding a traffic lane (single), failure to stop at a red signal, careless driving, and driving at a safe speed– driving at a speed greater than what was reasonable.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 19, a trooper clocked a Silver 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with New York registration going at 108 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone on Route 220 in Athens Township.
The car slowed down and took the Pine Street exit as the trooper had his lights and sirens on, according to the criminal complaint.
The trooper reported that the car sped down the middle of the roadway of the residential area.
The car continued all the way down Pine Street and ran a red light at the Main Street intersection.
The affidavit of probable cause reads that the car attempted to turn left at the intersection with Pine Street and Dogwood Avenue, but it was traveling too fast and lost control and struck the snowbank. The car was disabled by the impact, according to police records.
The trooper reported that he then exited his vehicle and advised the driver, Lantz, to show him his hands.
At that time, Lantz was placed under arrest and a probable search of his person was performed. The search uncovered a small amount of THC wax packaged in some wax paper, court documents show.
A search of the car uncovered a marijuana smoking device in the center console.
Lantz was transported to the PSP Towanda barracks to be fingerprinted.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 2.
Indecent exposure, lewdness
Tyler Thomas Bixby, 22, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, indecent exposure, and open lewdness.
The Towanda Borough Police Department said that at about 7:49 p.m. on Jan. 7, a trooper was dispatched to Futures Community Support Services at 215 John. B Merrill Parkway in the borough.
When the trooper arrived on scene, he was informed by a staff member that Bixby was causing issues with another resident which led to them calling the police.
The criminal complaint reads that soon after the police were called, Bixby unzipped his pants and began to fondle himself in the living room. Two staff members confirmed that he called for another resident to watch him, reads the affidavit of probable cause.
A staff member told the trooper that once staff was able to get Bixby to stop, he said that if they told the police, he would have his family kill them.
The criminal complaint reads that this threat was highly concerning due to Bixby’s history of violence with the staff.
After speaking with the resident and the staff members, the trooper interviewed Bixby and read him his Miranda warnings.
According to the trooper’s report, Bixby claimed that he had tried to jump from one part of his bedroom to another and hit his private area on the corner of a desk and had gotten hurt. He told the trooper that he then went into the living room to show his injury to the staff.
Court documents show that the trooper advised him that three witnesses had already told him a very different story.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 17.
Hit-and-run
Lori Jean Mack, 62, of Milan, was charged with the misdemeanor for accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property and the simple violation for failure to stop at a reg signal.
The Sayre Borough Police Department said that at about 2:11 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2020, a trooper was dispatched to the CVS parking lot near the intersection of North Keystone Avenue and Tuscarora Street for a hit and run accident.
The trooper spoke with the victim who claimed that they were driving down North Keystone Avenue and that Mack had hit their car when they were going through a green light at the intersection.
Court documents show that there was damage to the front of the victim’s car as well as red paint transfer from the collision.
A witness account verified to the trooper that Mack had run a red light, struck the victim’s car, and taken off. The witness said they saw Mack drive over to the old Kmart parking lot and provided a picture of her car that they took on their phone.
Mack called the trooper just as he was on his way to the Kmart to tell him that she was there waiting, reads the affidavit of probable cause.
She told the trooper that she was driving and somebody ran a red light and hit her, according to the criminal complaint.
The trooper then told her that the victim and a witness said that she caused the accident. He noted that her eyes were glassy and bloodshot and her movements were lethargic. When asked if she was taking any prescription medications, she said that she was.
The criminal complaint reads that Mack’s reasoning for not staying at the scene of the accident was that no one came to speak with her, so she left to withdraw money from the ATM. The trooper noted that this had been impossible to do since she also stated that her driver’s side door was too damaged to open.
The trooper informed Mack that she should have stayed at the scene since she had to be tracked down once the victim claimed that it was a hit-and-run collision.
Court documents show that Sutton’s responded to the scene to tow her car. The trooper reported that he then brought Mack and her passenger over to the Tops Friendly Market parking lot to wait for their ride.
The trooper notified Mack that she would be facing charges.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. on Feb. 16.
Corruption of minors
Billy Joe Talada, 40, of Sayre, was charged with the misdemeanor for corruption of minors.
The Athens Township Police Department said that at about 9:23 p.m. on Jan. 2, two officers received a report of an underage drinking party at an Athens Township residence.
Once they arrived on scene, one officer went towards the front door while the other went around back. The officer in front took note of loud music and a smell of marijuana coming from inside the residence. He was soon called for assistance as three juvenile males carrying alcohol were attempting to leave the residence from the back door, according to the criminal complaint.
The officers then spoke with the juveniles who claimed that ten or more people were still inside and that they were drinking and using narcotics.
At that time, the Sayre Borough Police Department was contacted for assistance, reads the affidavit of probable cause.
The officers said that the front door was later found to be unlocked. Once it was ajar, they saw Talada standing alone in the living room.
Court documents show that with Talada’s permission, police entered the residence.
Talada told the officers that he “didn’t know of anyone else” at the house and that he had just gotten home.
The trooper reported that he then asked Talada to show him the rest of the rooms to prove that no one else was there.
According to the criminal complaint, six juveniles ranging from 15 to 17 years old were found hiding in the bathroom and the rear bedroom.
The officers said that parents were then called for rides after they took note of each of the juveniles’ information.
Three cases of beer and one liter of Pinnacle vodka were confiscated from the residence, according to the criminal complaint.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.