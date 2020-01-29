Canton Borough Authority to Alden Fitzwater and Rosemary Fitzwater of Canton for property in Canton Township for $1,800.
Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association (AKA) to Myron Rosh of Athens for property in Ridgebury Township for $44,500.
Paul K. Hicks and Paul Hicks (AKA) to Brian E. Bailey and Helen Bailey of Towanda for property in Granville Township for $100,000.
David L. Voorhees and Patricia J. Voorhees to David C. Voorhees of Granville Summit for property in Granville Township for $1.
Donald F. Howard and Margaret J. Howard to Aces & Eights Realty of Elmira, New York, for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $346,573.
John C. Donofry Estate, Lee Zechman Executor, Gwen E. Zaleski Executor and Blaine Donofry Executor to Blaine J. Donofry and Barbara S. Donofry of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $245,000.
Lucia Anne Williams to Edward Riddle and Jennifer A. Wells of Dalton, Pennsylvania, for property in Wilmot Township for $180,200.
Miranda A. Brownsey and Miranda Aguilera Ray (AKA) to Alta Marcellus Development of Houston, Texas, for property in Tuscarora Township for $11,295.90.
Merton E. Brown, Marguerite E. Miller and Marguerite E. Brown (NBM) to Merton E. Brown and Marguerite E. Brown of Troy for property in Troy Borough for $1.
Patrick C. Boylan to Apache Warrior of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, for property in Stevens Township for $1.
Patrick C. Boylan to Apache Wells of Reading, Pennsylvania, for property in Stevens Township for $1.
Patrick C. Boylan to Apache Chief of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, for property in Stevens Township for $1.
Louis M. Venetz, Louis M. Venetz Executor, Rita M. Venetz Estate and Estate of Rita M. Venetz to Louis M. Venetz of Dupont, Pennsylvania, for property in Overton Township for $1.
Brenda Cuer and Bonita Collins to Rodney L. Summers of Elmira, New York, for property in Wells Township for $100,000.
DLG Homes to William Christopher Sutton of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $25,000.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Veterans Affairs of Nashville, Tennessee, for property in Troy Borough for $1.
Michael L. Feichtner II to Destinee C. Strickland of Towanda for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
Brent P. Phillips to Marla L. Oldroyd of Troy for property in Springfield Township for $120,000.
