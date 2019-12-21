SAYRE — In what has become a yearly tradition, the Guthrie Breast Care Fund will be getting an influx of cash thanks to the efforts of the Dandy Pink Cups campaign.
Dandy recently announced the 2019 Dandy Pink Cups campaign has raised $9,338.20 for the Guthrie Breast Care Fund.
Since its inception, the Pink Cups campaign has contributed more than $50,000 to the Guthrie Breast Care Fund, representing 32 percent of the total giving to the fund.
“We are thrilled Dandy Pink Cups raised more than $9,000 this year for the Guthrie Breast Care Fund,” said Randy Williams, President of Dandy. “Dandy has contributed more $50,000 to help aid our local patients in their fight against breast cancer, and that’s important to our customers and employees. We take great pride in supporting the Guthrie Breast Care Fund in their efforts to help those in need.”
The Pink Cups campaign takes place every October to coincide with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The cups are available at all 65 Dandy locations across the Twin Tiers.
Throughout the month of October, Dandy donates a percentage from the sale of each 20 oz. coffee sold in a Dandy Pink Cup. The Pink Cups campaign has raised almost $81,000 dollars for breast care support organizations in the last eight years.
Dandy selected Guthrie as the recipient of the funds based on their dedication to assist patients and provide vital health care across the same communities that Dandy serves.
The Guthrie Clinic Breast Care Fund is used to help breast cancer patients receiving treatment at Guthrie with the cost of medication, post-surgical supplies, diagnostic testing, and other items not covered by insurance. Funding can also be used to help with transportation costs to and from appointments.
“We are so grateful for Dandy’s continued support with this important initiative that encourages our local community to play an active role in breast cancer awareness,” Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti said. “These proceeds will help make a big difference in the lives of some of our patients who need it the most during their cancer journey.”
