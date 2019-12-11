SAYRE — The investigation by Sayre Borough Police regarding a fatal accident last month on South Wilber Avenue is ongoing, according to information released last Friday by the police department.
The car-versus-pedestrian accident specifically occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12.
No further information was released by Sayre Police, including whether or not the driver would face any charges in the incident.
The accident led to the death of 85-year-old Kenneth J. “Ken” Bracken of Sayre as confirmed by a family member, which led several residents to appear before the borough council to look at ways to make the street safer — particularly in the area between Howard Elmer Park and Robert Packer Hospital.
“What are we doing as a borough to improve the safety of the individuals crossing Wilber Avenue to go to the hospital?” one resident asked at the borough’s public services committee meeting Monday. “And in talking with several hospital employees, I understand that a lot of people have had close calls.”
While the resident suggested measures such as rumble strips or brighter lighting over that portion of the street, borough manager Dave Jarrett explained that any process would likely have to begin by consulting the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
“We would probably need to ask them for some kind of technical assistance or look at a traffic study,” he said.
Sayre Borough Fire Chief Gil Crossett noted that speed bumps would also not likely be an option, as ambulances containing patients cannot traverse over them.
“I did speak with the hospital, and they’re willing to work with us to do whatever,” he added.
“What I’m saying is that I believe in my heart that this could have been prevented if steps were taken several years ago,” the resident stated.
“Steps were taken a few years ago with the flashing signals were installed and the brighter street lights were installed,” Jarrett replied. “And we haven’t had a reportable incident since then. So the steps we took corrected the past problem.
“So this is now a new problem and that is why we’re asking about suggestions,” he continued. “Say we do the brighter LED lights, we put in rumble strips — which we more than likely wouldn’t do — or we put more signage up and it doesn’t solve the problem. We want to have one comprehensive approach with PennDOT and say ‘hey this is what we’d like to see happen.’ But if they say ‘do A, B and C or we’re done with it’ are you going to be satisfied?”
The resident then pushed forward the proposed state legislation to let local police use radar to help curb speeding. While public officials largely stated their support for that proposed law, they added that the local representation at the state level — state Rep. Tina Pickett — does not support the measure.
Borough officials added that they have written letters to Pickett’s office to get her support at the state level to no avail.
Pennsylvania is the only state in the nation that does not allow local police to utilize radar to enforce speeding laws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.