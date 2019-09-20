WAVERLY — The Waverly Rotary Club on Thursday awarded the third annual William “Bill” Ransom III Community Service Award to Fred Daniels for his outstanding legacy of community service.
Daniels has been an active member of the Waverly Lions Club since 1975, and has participated in the annual Tinsel and Lights event as Santa for over 25 years.
He has also been a mentor to not only fellow Lions, but those throughout their district.
“He has acted as a leader that strives for maximum benefit in any project that he has been involved with over many years in the Waverly area,” said Dr. Robert Jensen, a past Lions district governor, who nominated Daniels.
Daniels donated his $500 Rotary check, along with a $600 check from the Lions, to the Waverly Glen Park improvement project.
“We used to go there for picnics, and I believe that the Waverly Glen Park, through its beauty and activities, builds community,” Daniels said. “It’s going to be back, bigger and better than ever. The money is going to be well spent, with what Bill would’ve wanted with the community effort.”
The donation will go toward Waverly’s required $150,000 local contribution toward the $490,000 grant for park renovations.
“I thank all my friends at the Lions, all my friends from Waverly and Tioga County,” Daniels said. “If you look around, there’s an awful lot of Waverly Lions here.”
William “Bill” H. Ransom III was a treasured member of the village community prior to his passing in 2014.
He was committed to the community, leaving a lasting impact on everyone he knew before losing his battle with cancer.
Rotary was one of the many organizations Ransom was active in, and his Waverly Rotary colleagues continue to honor his commitment to the local community with the annual award.
Each year, the award is given to individuals who share Bill Ransom’s vision and commitment. An eligible individual is one who has supported the community through service for over 10 years, and demonstrates leadership and vision, mentorship, and has produced positive change.
